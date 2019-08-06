|
Anna Smith
Lafayette - Anna Jewell Smith, 86, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on August 3rd, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Anna was born to Fredrick Janes Reed and Rada Tera (Sipple) Reed on September 23rd, 1932, in Crittenden, Kentucky. She graduated from Frankfort Wesleyan College of Frankfort, IN in 1950. She married Charles "Pete" Leroy Smith on November 26th, 1962, and they lived together in Lafayette, Indiana. Together they raised four children and helped raise many more grandchildren.
She leaves as her legacy four children: Dianna Lasley, Benita Smith, Mikki (Michael) Conrad, and Chad (Laurel) Smith. Her children remember her as a loving mother. Anna is also survived by brother Carl Eugene Jackson and sister Roberta Jackson-Reddington.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Fredrick Janes Reed and Rada Tera Reed; six brothers: Harry Jackson, John Jackson, Marvin Reed, Pascal Reed, Raymond Reed, and Orville Reed; and one sister: Sylvia Reed-Mann.
Anna was a waitress at Sarge Biltz and worked at Anheuser-Busch for many years until becoming a homemaker and caregiver. She was passionate about helping others in any way she could.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7th from 12:00-2:00 PM at Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette, Indiana. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow at North Union Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019