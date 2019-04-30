|
|
Anna Sites Tibbett of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday morning at Wellbrooke. She was 93.
Mrs. Tibbett was a 1943 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and a 1947 graduate of Purdue. She loved watching Purdue basketball and the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked in the office of Dr. Alexander and Dr. Ludwig.
Born July 30, 1925 in Lafayette, she was the daughter of Estel Sites and Katie Davis Sites. She married Jack Tibbett on June 15, 1952. He passed away July 16, 2007.
Surviving family includes: daughter, Elyse Garrett of Crawfordsville; grandson, Neil Garrett (Melissa); two granddaughters, Elizabeth Kirby (Jared), Allison Stephens; four great-grandchildren, Leah, Callaway, Ava, Bryson, with one more due in July; sister, Virginia Ewing; nephew, David Ewing.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Jason Ewing.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 PM Wednesday, May 1st at Burkhart Funeral Home, 201 W. Wabash Avenue, followed by a private graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery on Grant Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research, 201 S. University, Hansen Life Sciences, Room 141, West Lafayette, IN 47907. Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019