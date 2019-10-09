|
Annabelle Bohan
Lafayette - Annabelle Bohan, 93, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born October 28, 1925, in Kokomo to the late Truman and Amanda (Miller) Gunter.
On November 28, 1946, she married Robert F. Bohan in Lafayette and he preceded her in death on July 18, 2006. Annabelle was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She also taught Sunday School for many years.
Annabelle was a homemaker who loved all needle work and crafts. She was an avid card player especially Shanghai Rummy. Annabelle was also a Cubs Fan and Purdue Football fan.
Surviving are her children Hallie D. (Rosemary) Bohan of Dowling, MI; Shannon E. (Michael J.) Silver, Coleen T. (Ray) Wilson, Robert F. (Marjorie) Bohan, Jr., Jeffrey G. (Jennifer) Bohan all of Lafayette; Brent D. (Jenny) Bohan of Granger; Kyle G. (Lisa) Bohan of Las Vegas, NV; Amy M. (Donald) Wentzel of Fishers; Barbara (Steve) Ralsten of Green Valley, AZ; 25 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Sylvia Campbell of Seattle, WA.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Rosary will be at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday at St Ann Catholic Church, Fr. Dominic Young and Fr. Tom Alkire officiating. Interment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Matthew 25 Care and Share Soup Kitchen in Annabelle's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019