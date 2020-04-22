|
|
Annamarie "Annie" Fagner
Winamac - Annamarie "Annie" Fagner, 66, of Winamac, IN passed away at 4:41 AM Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospital in Lafayette, IN. She was born on August 2, 1953 in East Gary, IN to the late Otto E. and Marie Ann Burden Ritter, Jr. Annie graduated from Winamac High School in 1971. On July 28, 1973, she married the late Marshall R. Fagner at the Ripley Gospel Chapel in Ripley, IN. He passed away on July 7, 2008.
Annie was a devoted member of Bethel Bible Church in Winamac. She served on the Mission's Committee and went on several mission trips. She also served the Youth Ministry and was instrumental in Wednesday night Simple Suppers. Annie was a founding member of the Pulaski County Quilts of Valor and found joy in making quilts for local veterans. She actively supported Riley Children's Hospital by making pillow cases. Most recently, Annie had been making face masks for local residents in need.
Annie retired from Eastern Pulaski Elementary School as head cook of the cafeteria. Following retirement, she fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened Just Plain Annie's Quilt and Fabric Shop in Winamac.
Annie enjoyed quilting, kayaking, and bike riding. More than anything, she loved her family. She supported her sons in all that they did and adored her grandchildren. Annie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include: Brian Fagner, Winamac, IN Son
Jeremy (Michelle) Fagner, Kokomo, IN Son
Chance (Cybil Kemp) Fagner, Winamac, IN Son
Zebbie (Molly Hounchel) Fagner, Winamac, IN Son
Korben Fagner, Grandson
Allison Fagner, Granddaughter
Rae Fagner, Granddaughter
Cash Fagner, Grandson
Liam Kemp, Grandson
Veda Fagner, Granddaughter
Otto E. (Cindy Anderson) Ritter III, Winamac, IN Brother
Cindy (Terry) Pratt, Winamac, IN Sister
Many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins
Preceded in death by: Otto E. and Marie Ann Burden Ritter, Jr, Parents
Marshall R. Fagner, Husband
Public Viewing will be from 4-6 PM EDT Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Bethel Bible Church in Winamac, IN.
*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests will be limited to groups of ten and signup may be done at www.frainmortuary.com or by calling the funeral home at 574-946-3222.
Public Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM EDT Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Bethel Bible Church in Winamac, IN with Pastor Don Whipple officiating.
*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, drive-in services will be held where guests will remain in their vehicles and tune their radios to listen to funeral services.
Public Burial will take place at the Winamac Cemetery in Winamac, IN.
* Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests are asked to remain in their vehicles.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pulaski County Quilts of Valor or ALS Research Foundation.
Online Tributes may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020