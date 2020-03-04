|
Anne Glade
Anne (McKee) Glade, 94, died March 1, 2020, in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Born October 28, 1925, in Canton, Ohio, Anne moved with her family to a series of Ohio towns before settling in Columbus. There she attended West High School, graduating with honors in 1943. She then attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
In 1948, Anne married John Glade, a high school friend who became her true love after returning to Columbus from the war. They moved to Lafayette, Indiana, in 1949, where they raised a family, worked, retired and lived happily until John's death in 2005.
Through her time in Lafayette, Anne contributed to the Lafayette community in many ways. She served for six years on the Tippecanoe Library Board and five years on the Lafayette School Board of Trustees, where she was instrumental in initiating the school lunch program for elementary schools.
Anne and John were Charter Members of Bethany Presbyterian Church, envisioning a church and lively congregation where bare ground occupied a block in their neighborhood. Anne served as the first president of Bethany's Women's Association and later as Church secretary. She participated in Lafayette Little Theatre, The Theatre Arts Group of the Purdue Women's Club and Big Brothers and Sisters.
However, Anne's lasting impact on the Lafayette community came through her participation in city politics. Active in local Democratic Party affairs since first serving as a Precinct Committeewoman in 1952, Anne was appointed Deputy City Controller in 1972. In 1976, she became City Controller, managing city finances for four terms until her retirement at the end of 1991. As Controller, Anne oversaw Lafayette's growing budget and payroll as well as the funding of many civic projects like moving the railroad lines that ran through the center of town. Freight trains had long disrupted Lafayette's traffic and commerce. Railroad relocation ended that congestion and stands as a monumental milestone in Lafayette's growth and development.
In 2005, Anne moved to Valparaiso to be closer to her daughter Kathy Glade, Kathy's husband Jeffrey Miller, and grandsons Reed and John. Also surviving are Anne's son, Peter Glade, her grandchildren Aaron Glade and Arielle Weedman and her four great-grandchildren. All of her surviving family count themselves fortunate to have had such a strong, smart, wise and compassionate role model who extended to all her love, kindness and good humor.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020