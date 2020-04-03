|
|
Anne Marie Watt
Lafayette - Anne Marie Watt, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
She was born on July 16, 1932 in Mays, Indiana to the late Glen A. and Gertrude V. Carr Retherford.
Anne graduated from Mays High School with the class of 1950. She went on to earn her Bachelors in Elementary Education from Purdue, a Masters of Educational Psychology from Purdue, then a Masters of Library Science degree from IU.
On June 7, 1953 she was married to James V. Reichelt and he preceded her in death on October 8, 1966. In 1981 she was married to Larry C. Watt and he resides in Lafayette.
Anne was a Research Librarian for Kearney State College then she was a Librarian for Arizona APS.
She was a member of the DAR and the Colonial Dames. Anne also received her pilots license and enjoyed flying planes. She was fascinated with and enjoyed studying genealogy. Raising horses was also something she enjoyed.
Surviving with her husband, Larry are her children, Jeri (Bill) Bormann of Thornton, CO, Sally (Michael) Sheridan of Orlando, FL, and James V. (Lynne) Reichelt, Jr. of Lafayette. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Glen Cove Cemetery, Knightstown, Indiana.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a in memory of Anne.
You may sign condolences and share memories of Anne by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020