Lafayette - Anneliese "Ann" E. Oilar, 79, of Lafayette, formerly of Brookston, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the home of her best friend, C.J. Rohler.



She was born January 18, 1940 in Rudesheim, Germany to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Kries) Jaeger.



Her marriage was to Garry Lee Oilar on May 16, 1968 in San Antonio, TX. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2002.



Ann was a member of the Federated Church of Brookston and worked at the Indiana Veterans Home of West Lafayette for 10 years.



In her spare time, Ann loved playing games including: Yahtzee family nights, Euchre, poker, trips to the boat in Anderson and Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. Ann also loved dearly her dog "Buddy" who passed away recently after 17 years with Ann.



She is survived by 1 brother and 2 sisters; best friends and caregivers, Mike and C.J. Rohler; sisters-in-law Sue Oilar and Sherry Oilar; niece, Kim (Mark) Ridge of Lafayette; nephews, Doug (Kathy) Oilar of Grandville, OH, Heath (Christiane) Oilar of Boca Raton, FL, and Sean (Megan) Oilar of Wolcott. Also surviving are 10 great-nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband are a son, Manfred A. Mueller, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and brothers-in-law, Larry and Mick Oilar.



Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 11:30 AM (EST) Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to the Almost Home Humane Society (1705 S. 2nd St. Lafayette, IN 47905).



Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 3, 2019