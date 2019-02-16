|
|
Annie Fairchild
Lafayette - Annie Fulton Fairchild resident of Lafayette, Indiana for 51 years passed away on February 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Jean DeFerbrache of Davenport, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and John Stearns, and her brother, Ben Stearns.
She had worked at Purdue University from 1969 until retirement in 2007.
She loved nature and animals having been raised on a farm in Clinton County, Kentucky.
Hippensteel Funeral Home entrusted with care. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 16, 2019