Anthony Newman
Frankfort - Anthony "Tony" S. Newman, 75, of Frankfort, passed at his residence surrounded by his family, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born June 28, 1945 in Anniston, AL to Roy and Gleanece (Livingston) Newman. He was a 1963 graduate of West Lafayette High School and attended the University of Wisconsin. He married Joyce Lipp on September 26, 1965. She survives.
Tony worked for Alcoa for nearly 40 years. He was a member of Aluminum Brick and Glass Workers Union and the United Steel Workers. Tony, who was known as "Mr. Fix-it," could be found in his shop working on anything and everything. He enjoyed cars, and was proud of his Nova and Camaro. He enjoyed camping and fishing, and was a lover of animals that in return loved him. But above all, he loved his family and spending time with them.
Along with his wife of 54 years, Tony is survived by his children, Timothy (Melissa) Newman of Bringhurst, Vicki (Michael) Ream of Frankfort, Jill (Dennis) Routt of Flora and grandchildren, Alexis, Dayanara, and Bryce Newman, Blake and Jordan Ream and Anna and Mason Routt.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service with immediate family was held. Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel assisted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Tony to the Alzheimer's Association
