Anthony S. "Tony" Tyra
Anthony "Tony" S. Tyra

Lafayette - Anthony "Tony" Scott Tyra, 59, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 27, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

Tony was born on July 9, 1961 in Wolfe County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Arthur and Louise Tyra. Tony attended school in Kentucky and Attica. He previously worked as a mechanic and at Surplus and Salvage of Lafayette.

Tony loved the Lord, his family and music, especially southern rock. He loved playing guitar and reading and studying his Bible. Tony was attending the Harvest Chapel Church in Williamsport.

Tony leaves behind a son, Daniel Scott (Shana) Tyra and a daughter, Kaiya (Chris) King; five siblings, Kenneth Tyra, Kathy (Andy) Ingram, Greg (Launa) Tyra, Jamey (Jana) Tyra and Crystal Bowers (Adam); his grandchildren, Stevie Tyra, Landen King and Paislee King. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Tony would love to see all of his family and friends in heaven one day, so he would want you to know that there is salvation in no other name but the name of Jesus. Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Friends may call at the Harvest Chapel Church, 418 Old State Road 28, Williamsport on Friday, September 4th, from 1:00 p.m. until the service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Camp officiating. Burial will follow next to his mother in the Newtown Cemetery, Newtown , Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harvest Chapel Church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
