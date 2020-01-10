Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Archie T. Ingram

Archie T. Ingram Obituary
Archie T. Ingram

Attica - Archie T. Ingram, 89, of Attica, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Autumn Trace in Attica. He was born June 13, 1930, in Vermillion County to the late Paul and Esther (Peyton) Ingram.

Archie graduated from Williamsport High School in 1948 and was veteran of the Army serving during the Korean War. On February 5, 1956 he married Mary Ruth Fewry in Attica and she preceded him in death on May 16, 2018. Archie worked for Fairfield Manufacturing Company for 30 years.

He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Elks, Moose, Eagles Lodges, , American Legion, Fairfield Athletic Association, Lafayette Bowling Association and various Golf Leagues.

Archie is survived by a sister-in-law, Velma "Kay" Gustus; 2 nephews, John (Marti) Gustus of Lafayette and Mark (Karmin) Gustus of Veedersburg; a niece, Mary Kay (Bill) Inman of Williamsport; 8 great nephews and nieces, Matt (Amy) Gustus, Nate (Meg) Gustus, Courtney (David) Greer, Alexandria Inman (companion-Alexander McDaniel), Kishia (Dan) Linville, Keely Criswell, Daisha (Shane) Miller, and Derrick (Lesley) Marshall; and 15 great-great nephews and nieces.

Archie was preceded in death by a brother Robert, sister Shirley and brother-in-law Jerry D. Gustus.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, IN.

Memorial contributions in Archie's name may be given to Christ United Methodist Church, 3610 S. 18th Street, Lafayette, IN 47909 or to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or at www.rileychildrens.org/about/ways-to-give/. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

