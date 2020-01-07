|
Arlene Buss Fritts Toney
Wingate - Arlene Buss Fritts Toney age 91 passed away, 10:10 AM Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Signature Health Care, Lafayette. She was born in Hoopeston, IL October 6, 1928 daughter of the late Martin and Mary McCann Buss. She was first married to Russell Fritts, who preceded her in death in 1968. She later married Carl Toney, he also preceded her in death January 5, 1998.
Arlene attended Hoopeston schools. She was a hard working homemaker who delighted in caring for her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and had a large collection of dolls. Arlene was a very private person, but was very helpful if someone was in need.
Surviving are two sons: Edward (Terri) Fritts of rural Waynetown and Donald (Trish) Fritts of Brookston, a daughter; Kathryn (Tim Lee) Toney of Pinellas, FL. Eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, two brothers: Ralph and Martin, two sisters; Carolyn and Beulah.
Graveside services were held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wingate, with Pastor Duane Mycroft officiating. Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate is assisting the family. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020