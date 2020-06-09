Arlene Mikesells
Rossville - Arlene L. Mikesell, 89, of Rossville, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home. She was born June 13, 1930 in Indianapolis to Burl and Ruth (Sipes) Rude. She married Tom McGill, they divorced. She then married William "Bill" Mikesell. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Arlene lived in Carroll and Clinton counties her entire life. She attended Cutler and Rossville schools. She lived as a farmer's wife, and loved the life. She was a member of Rossville Presbyterian Church, worked as an "Avon Lady" and a cook at Milner's Nursing Home, a job she truly enjoyed. She enjoyed crocheting and most of her family and friends had a scarf or an afghan that she made. She was an avid card player and that was one of her favorite pastimes, only to be topped by the watching and cheering for the Indiana Pacers. Arlene also enjoyed shopping and eating out, and would always say, "Don't we need some ice cream before we go home?" Surely she is enjoying her ice cream in heaven.
Arlene is survived by her sons, Terry (Sharon) McGill and Roger McGill; daughter, Beverly (Gordy) Ward; grandchildren, Terry Lee McGill, Mimi Lynde, Melanie Jackson, Mickey McGill, Brooke Meeks, Brett Ward, and Tracie Scowden; 21 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren, all of whom she loved and was very proud.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Bonnie Jean McGill; brother, Dorville Rude; and sisters, Anna Louise Kelly, Roberta Taylor and Infant Leona Rude.
A private family funeral service and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville Food Pantry.
date 2020-06-09
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.