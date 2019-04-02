|
Arlene Rose (Knapp) Schwab
Fowler - Arlene Rose (Knapp) Schwab, 87, of Fowler, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday morning, March 30, 2019 at Parkview Haven Nursing Home of Francesville, IN. She was born September 16, 1931 in Burlington, KS to the late Louis Knapp and Esther (Kaufman) Knapp.
She was married to the love of her life, the late Vernon Lee Schwab on October 21, 1952 in Gridley, KS. She was a longtime member of the Apostolic Christian Church.
Arlene was known for her love for the Lord and her unwavering faith. Because of her passion for prayer and reaching the lost, many would seek Arlene out to be added to her prayer list. Arlene was an avid gardener. She spent glorious hours of solitude tending to her plants that she then would be found sharing with others. Vases of flowers would be found at the homes of those she loved.
Surviving are her children, Yvonne (Nate) Lehman of Towanda, IL; Jon (Wendy) Schwab of Remington; Tim (Rachel) Schwab of Remington; Mark (Polly) Schwab of Goodland; Suzanne (Nick) Gutwein of West Lafayette; Rebecca (Randy) Gudeman of Francesville. Also surviving are four brothers, Bob Knapp of Rochester Hills, MI; Duane Knapp of Maize, KS; Ed Knapp of Long Beach, CA; and Louis Knapp, Forest, IL and two sisters; Marilyn Lepeska, Twin Lakes, WI; Ramona Herrmann, Peoria, IL; 27 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, along with her parents and husband, is a daughter, Mary Beth Flickner and 4 siblings, Mary Louise Isch, William Knapp, Clarence Knapp and Betty Wernli.
Friends may call from 3-8 pm (EST) Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Remington Apostolic Fellowship Hall (16448 S. US HWY 231, Remington, IN). Funeral Service 10:30 am (EST), Friday April 5, 2019 at the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church (Church Drive, Wolcott, IN); her body will lie in state one hour prior. Ministers of the church to officiate. Interment to follow in Wolcott Apostolic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's name to Parkview Haven Nursing Home of Francesville, Lifesong for Orphans, or Gateway Woods.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019