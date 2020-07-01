Arles J. Kropf
Francesville - Arles J. Kropf was born at home on the farm May 5, 1924 near Seafield, Indiana to Levi and Emma (Hirstein) Kropf. She peacefully passed to her eternal home at 5:29 PM on June 30, 2020 at Parkview Haven Retirement Home in Francesville, Indiana. She was 96 years old. Arles was the oldest of three girls, growing up with her sisters during the depression years. She attended grade school in Seafield and graduated from Wolcott High School in 1942.
After high School Arles moved to Valparaiso, Indiana working a factory supporting the war effort during World War II. This was followed by various other jobs, until she eventually started her career at State Farm Insurance, when the office opened in West Lafayette. Arles began in 1961 until her retirement in 1986, 25 years of dedicated service and always spoke highly of her employer.
She enjoyed traveling to many states in her younger years. During her retirement years she enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, and keeping in contact with various relatives and friends. She was very interested in family history and prepared a genealogy which is a family legacy for succeeding.
She was a devoted member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Wolcott, Indiana. She taught Sunday School in her early years and spent many hours volunteering on World Relief sewing projects over many years.
Arles is preceded in death by her parents, two infant siblings, and her sisters, Gladys Widmer and Velma (Eugene) Schladenhauffen. They remained close throughout their lives, with almost daily phone conversations. Born in 1924, 1925, and 1927, all three reached their 90's and passed away within 9 months of each other.
Surviving are brother-in-law, Ed Widmer. Nieces and nephews, Laurel Widmer, Neal Widmer (Kris), Kathy Knauer (Garry), Karen Bauman (Rick), Keith Schladenhauffen (Gail), Kay McBride (Steve), Kara Rinkenberger (Brian). 23 great nieces and nephews and 29 great-great nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a public visitation will be at 9:00 AM until the time of funeral Service 10:30 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Wolcott, Indiana. IN lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Parkview Haven Retirement Home, or Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church Local Charity Fund.
The family wishes to thank the magnificent, caring, devoted staff of Parkview Haven Retirement Home for providing our Aunt with safety, security, and loving care during the 12 years she made her home there.
