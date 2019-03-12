|
Arlos L. Kroft Epler
Francesville - Arlos L Kroft Epler, age 95, a long time Francesville resident, passed away at her granddaughter's home in Lakeville, 7:00 AM Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born in Medaryville, July 23, 1923 daughter of the late George and Grace Tetzloff Kroft. She married Frank R. Epler on July 4, 1958 and he preceded her in death.
Arlos graduated from Medaryville High School and was a homemaker. She had been a life member of St. John's UCC . She enjoyed cooking and baking, cookies and pies were her specialty. She also enjoyed playing euchre.
Survivors include: daughter; Lana Anderson of North Port, FL, three granddaughters; Tara Horvath, of Lakeville, In, Renee (Roger) Dickenson of Englewood, FL, Julie Mosby of Youngstown, FL, Janine (Kevin) Fulmer of Medaryville, three step-daughters; Sheri Deem, Fran Zierlein and Sheila Lang. Two step-sons Larry Epler and Frank Epler III. Eleven great-grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren. As well as many step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters; Alladean Clouser, Georgianna (Dolly) Fritz, Louella Hively, Doris Becker two brothers; Ray and Robert Kroft. Daughter Ruth Ann Timmons Strain, a son Thomas Timmons, son-in-law Charlie Anderson, grandson C .Andy Anderson and a great-grandson Avian Fulmer.
We were all fortunate to have such a loving, witty, fun hearted lady who played a huge role in all our lives.
Visitation hours are noon - 2:00 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 with funeral services at 2:00 PM with Rev. Judith Doll officiating at St. John's United Church of Christ (13696 West 400 North Medaryville,IN 47957 ). Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Cemetery. Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate is assisting the family. Visit us online to leave a condolence or sign the guestbook at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019