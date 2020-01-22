Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlyn Leap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlyn W. Leap


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlyn W. Leap Obituary
Arlyn W. Leap

Lafayette - Arlyn W. Leap -

Arlyn W. Leap, age 88, a resident of Lafayette, IN passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in his residence.

Arlyn was born on October 13, 1931 in Vigo Co, IN to the late Harry and Jessie (Edwards) Leap. He served honorably in the United States Army and Airforce serving during the European Theater. On February 09, 1966 he married the late June M. Albright in Lafayette.

Arlyn was a machinist and forklift driver for Fairfield Manufacturing for nearly 30 years before retiring in 1993.

He was a member of Brown Street United Methodist Church where he formally served as the Chairman of the Trustees and sang in the church choir. He was a dedicated volunteer at Rosewalk Village and enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are his step-children: William (Susan) Vahle of Indian Rock Beach, FL, and Linda Manning of Dayton, IN, step-son- in-law Donald Coffey of Stockwell, IN. He is also survived by six step-grandchildren: Brett, Brad, Melanie, Tom, Christopher, and Leslie, fifteen step-great-grandchildren and five step-great-great grandchildren.

Along with his wife, June, he is preceded in death by his parents, two stepchildren; John (Diana) Vahle, Carol Coffey, son-in-law Dennis Manning, one brother Harry Leap, and his granddaughter Wendy.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am on Friday, January ,24 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00am on Friday, January 24,2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Donations in his memory may be made to the Brown St. Methodist Church or of any . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now