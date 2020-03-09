Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
Armour C. Welch Obituary
Armour C. Welch

Michigantown - Armour C. Welch, 91, of Michigantown, IN, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Mulberry Health. He was born June 7, 1928, in Rose Hill, VA, to Williams Melburn "Ebb" & Willie Kate (King) Welch. He married Mary Ruth Marcum on July 5, 1953, in Tazwell, TN, and moved to the Michigantown area in 1954. She preceded him in death on April 15, 2018. Armour attended Flatwoods School and received an honorary high school diploma through the Veteran's Administration & Commonwealth of Virginia. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he fought in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill, during the Korea War. Armour was a machinist, millwright and carpenter, and worked for Eli Lilly from 1970-1990. Armour was a former member of the American Legion and past fire chief of the Michigantown Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed his grandchildren, farming, gardening, cattle, and hunting. He is survived by 3 Daughters: Gaye (Gary) Summitt of Delphi, IN, Kathy (David) Martin of W. Lafayette, IN, Anita (Wayne) Christ of Antioch, IL, Sister: Freda Yeary of Brookville, OH, 2 Brothers: Billy King (Wanda) Welch Sr. of Jonesville, VA, Fayne (Marcie) Welch of Jonesville, VA, 5 Grandchildren: Kelli (Robert) Lucas of Delphi, IN, Kara (Jon Chaney) Haynes of Delphi, IN, Kiel (Krystal) Martin of Pendleton, IN, Kristen (Ben) Ramseier of College Station, TX, and Logan Christ of Antioch, IL, 8 Great Grandchildren: Robert, Olivia, Trenton, Tanner, Jacob, Alexander, Drake and Madison, and 3 Great Great Grandchild: Graham, Waylon and Miley whom will be born in May. Armour was preceded in death by brothers, Morris Welch, Glenn Welch, and Max Hobart Welch. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral Celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Paul Whitaker will officiate. Burial with Military Rites will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, VARO Federal Building, 575 N. Pennsylvania St., Room 324, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
