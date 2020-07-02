Arnold L. Wynn
Battle Ground - Arnold L. Wynn, 82, of Battle Ground left this earth for his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born September 15, 1937 in Barboursville, KY to the late Canner and Laura Ethel (Bayes) Wynn. Arnold married his forever love Opal Melton on April 3, 1957 in Jellico, TN. He worked as a laborer at Wabash National and retired in 2001. After his retirement he loved working as a Parking Lot Attendant at Henriott Group Insurance. Throughout the years he also worked at the 62nd Shop, Warren Paper as a printing press operator, Peerless Wire, and Essex Wire.
Arnold was a member of Old Oxford Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for over 30 years. He also was a member of Montmorenci Baptist Church where he was also a Deacon. He was a people person and had a magnetic personality. He enjoyed bowling, watching television, and sports. He was constantly watching old Westerns. He loved to read the bible and his favorite verse was St. John Chapter 1. His favorite song was "Stand By Me." He also enjoyed listening to Blue Grass Gospel music which caused some disagreement between he and Opal. Arnold treated everyone with kindness and respect, and he made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Along with his wife Opal, Arnold is survived by their children, Randy (Teresa) Wynn of Lafayette, Sandra Jarene (George) Lowery of Battle Ground; 3 grandchildren, Heather Summers of Lafayette, Jill (Jimmy) Parker of Lafayette, Jared (Danielle) Wynn of Lafayette; 4 great-grandchildren, Brett Parker, Brady Parker, Griffin Wynn, and Austin Wynn; 2 sisters, Carol (Leon) Wilson and Ann Roger; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, JB (Zelma) Wynn, Lee (Eula) Wynn; 3 sisters, Jean (Bill) Engle, Dorothy (Oscar) Williams, and Ruby (Robert) Gick.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon, until time of service at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that masks be work by all guests.
