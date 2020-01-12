|
Arnold Lee Abbott
Delphi - Arnold Lee Abbott, 86, of Delphi, passed away Friday-January 10, 2020, at 8:55pm, surrounded by his family, at St Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi, where he has resided since July-2018. He was born August 13, 1933 in Benton County, IN, to the late Coy & Mabel Claunch Abbott. His marriage was to Mary Helen Mears in Delphi at the former Methodist Church, on June 10, 1956, and she survives. He was a 1951 graduate of Gilboa High School in Benton County, and was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the United States Army from Aug. 20, 1953 until being Honorably Discharged on June 9, 1955. He started working as a clerk for the Delphi Post Office, and worked his way up through the ranks to Post Master, serving the community for 30 years, retiring in 1987. He also farmed in Deer Creek Township and raised livestock. He was a longtime and active member of the Delphi United Methodist Church, serving as a trustee, and treasurer, and was a founding member of the Wesley Wed Sunday School Class. He enjoyed traveling, Chicago Cubs Baseball, Purdue men's basketball & football, and a longtime supporter of the Delphi Oracles. He and his wife were members of a euchre card club with several of their closest friends for many years, and he loved to hunt mushrooms in his woods. He was an active dad with his children's activities and 4-H projects, and later in life, a proud grandpa, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and club activities. He had to root for many other college sporting programs, as his many grandkids attended several different universities, always making them feel like theirs was his favorite. He was family oriented, and loved all of the gatherings he would host at his home for whatever reason. He dearly loved his wife and children, grand & great grandchildren, extended family and many friends. His deep seeded faith in God, the quiet way he lived his life and provided for his family reflects his beliefs in the good Lord's teachings. We are at Peace knowing he is at home with Jesus. We would like to publicly thank the entire staff at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi for their outstanding care they gave Dad and our mother during his time there. We would also like to thank Guardian Angel Hospice for their kindness and care they provided him as well. Surviving: wife-Mary Helen Abbott of Delphi; daughter-Marcia & Matt Eppers of Union, MI; daughter-Susan & Dr. Gregory Norman of Flora; son-Mark L. Abbott & Jenn Phipps of Delphi; son-Carl R. Abbott & Abby Cunningham of Monticello; daughter-Connie & Steve Myer of Delphi; sisters-Fern "Jack" & Phil Stiver of Elkhart, Geneva Dowell of Lafayette. 16 grandchildren: Jonathan Eppers, Nicholas & Allie Eppers, Christopher & Mekayla Eppers, Zachary A. Eppers, Matthew J. Eppers, Dr. Cory & Dr. Polly Norman, Dr. Cameron & Courtney Norman, Dr. Chanler & Travis Demerly, Garrett M. Abbott, Braden L. Abbott, Noah C. Abbott, Myah N. Abbott, Elah C. Abbott, Kolby S. Myer, Kain T. Myer, Kooper A. Myer; 4 great grandchildren: Gabriel E. Norman, Luke A. Norman, Andrew L. Norman, Bodie N. Eppers. Preceded in death by a granddaughter Marlee; 2 sisters Betty & Louise; 4 brother's Farris, Coy "Dick", Tillman, David. Services: Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:30am at the Delphi United Methodist Church, Rev. Todd Ladd & Pastor Micah Hudson officiating. Burial at Morning Heights Cemetery, Delphi, with Carroll County Honor Guard preforming Military Honors. Memorial contributions to the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Resident Fund or the Delphi United Methodist Church, envelopes will be available at the funeral home & church. www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020