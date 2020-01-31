|
Arthur Benjamin "Art" Knochel
Arthur Benjamin "Art" Knochel, 96, lifelong resident of Remington, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Cumberland Pointe of West Lafayette.
He was born September 10, 1923 in Remington to the late Gust and Eunice (Nussbaum) Knochel. Art graduated from Remington High School in 1941.
His marriage was to Donna Leona Blume on September 28, 1946; she survives. Art and Donna were married 73 years.
Art served as president of Hazelden Country Club of Brook for many years. He built and operated Lake Arthur Estates Mobile Home Park from 1972 until 2001. Lake Arthur Estates was rated A-1 by the Indiana Housing Association. Art was also a DeKalb seed corn salesman for 20 years and operated his own farm until his retirement. Art and Donna loved traveling and enjoyed spending winter months in Florida.
Surviving along with his wife are their children, Donald (Louise) Knochel of Remington, James (Cindy) Knochel of Dublin, OH, Wanda (Chuck) Monjon of Goodland and Phil (Cynthia) Knochel of Columbus, OH. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Luella (Knochel) Glick of Lafayette.
Preceding him in death along with his parents are a grandson, 6 brothers, and 4 sisters.
A private graveside will be held at Wolcott Cemetery on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A memorial service for Art will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Art's name to Trinity Lutheran Church (217 West Jasper St., Goodland, IN 47948).
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020