Lafayette - Arthur L. Schweiger 85, of Lafayette passed away Sunday October 6, 2019. Art leaves behind 5 children Sharon Jarrett (Tom), Becky Farrell, Tim Schweiger, and Mary Jo Ross all of Lafayette and Steven Schweiger of California. Art also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Art was a minister and loved sharing the word. Art enjoyed being with his family and was quick to light up the room with his million dollar smile. Private services will be held. Please contact family for more info.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
