Arvilla Mae Friar
West Lafayette - Arvilla Mae Friar passed into glory on November 3. She was 92 years old. Arvilla was born on July 26th, 1927 in Dimondale, Michigan to the late Elwin and Geneva Holmes, Teasley. She married Lowell Friar on March 24th, 1945. He preceded her in death on November 7th, 2005.
Arvilla attended Covenant Church in West Lafayette, Indiana. She loved the Lord and shared her faith openly. Her prayer was always that the family circle not be broken, and she spoke of that many times.
Arvilla was an avid artist and achieved many awards over the years with her works in oil and watercolors in East Lansing, Michigan, Troy, IL as well as West Lafayette, IN. She loved to spend time in conversational English with ladies from the International Friendship Program at Purdue.
Arvilla is survived by three children, Jerie Artz (husband, Steve) of West Lafayette IN, Susan Henderson (husband Brian) of Battle Ground, IN, and Lowell Friar Jr. (wife Treila) of Haslett Michigan. She is also survived by many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service to be held at Covenant Church, Sunday, December 1, 3:00pm.
An inurnment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Charlotte, Michigan at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Cumberland Pointe Health Campus, West Lafayette, Indiana or Uncaged - Bridge to Europe, helping victims of human trafficking in Europe. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
