Aubrey Daryl Johnson
West Lafayette - Aubrey Daryl Johnson passed away early Saturday morning on September 28, 2019. He was born in Michigan City, IN on March 22, 1921 to Aubrey D. and Elsie (Bender) Johnson. He spent his childhood in the Greenhill area west of Lafayette helping his father farm. Later they moved to West Point, IN where he graduated from West Point High School with his future wife Fern Blume in 1939. They married on November 1, 1941 and she passed away on March 3, 1997. He is survived by two daughters both of Lafayette: Karen (Wayne) Jackson and Debra (James "Pat") Hall. There are also two grandsons: Todd Jackson from Lakeland, FL and Brian Jackson (wife Dawn) from Oundle, England. Also surviving are four great-grandsons: Dane Riddle (stationed on USS Reagan out of Japan), Emmett Jackson of Florida, and Austin and Arron Jackson of England.
Aubrey served in the Pacific war front in WWII on board the Arethusa oil tanker converted to a troop transport ship as a boilerman from 1944 to 1946. After the war he returned to work at Fairfield Manufacturing Company where he worked for 40 years before retiring in 1981. After retirement, he belonged to several euchre clubs in Lafayette and made many friends.
Aubrey was a lifelong Democrat. He served as Wea Township Democratic Precinct Committeeman during the 1970s and eventually became a friend of Vance Hartke, a former Senator from Indiana.
The name you called Aubrey depended on at what time of his life you knew him. If a friend was from West Point, he was "Cookie" Johnson. Someone working at Fairfield knew him as "Johnny" Johnson. Extended family members called him as Daryl. In his later years he used his given name of Aubrey. He was a man of many facets.
Services will be at Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette, IN. Viewing is on Wednesday October 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, then the funeral will be the following day on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10: 00 AM.
Donations to the Kidney Foundation in Aubrey's name would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019