|
|
Audrey F. St.Clair
Lafayette - Audrey F. St.Clair, 90, of Lafayette, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
She was born August 24, 1928, in Chicago, IL to the late Michael and Wanda (Dempski) Bernaciak.
She was a 1946 graduate of Plainfield High School (Plainfield, IL) and continued her education at Illinois State University formerly known as Illinois State Normal University where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. On August 11, 1951, she married Robert C. St. Clair in Plainfield, IL. Robert preceded her in death on July 15, 2007.
Audrey worked as a school teacher in Illinois prior to moving to Indiana where she worked for the Lafayette School Corporation at Edgelea Elementary School. She was a member of St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette where she was a part of the Altar & Rosary Society.
She enjoyed reading, bird watching, cooking, baking and traveling. Above all, Audrey cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Michael St. Clair of Springhill, NV, Kathleen (William II) Cameron of Lafayette, Julie (Kim) Wells of Reynolds, IN, Christopher St. Clair of St Louis, MO; 4 grandchilden, Jessica Omand, Katie Rose Dodds, Amanda Arbuckle, Suzette McNew; 6 great-grandchildren, Morgan McNew, Isabelle Gomez, Mackenzie McNew, Madilyn McNew, Braxton Dodds, Liam Omand as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Phyllis Petrella and a grandson, Lucas Wells.
Memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org, or at Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10001. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette with Deacon Mike Gray officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 2122 Old Romney Rd, Lafayette, IN 47909.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019