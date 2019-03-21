Austin "Kohle" Harris



Lafayette - Austin "Kohle" Harris, age 18, of Lafayette, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in Lafayette on June 11, 2000 and was a sophomore at Harrison High School.



Kohle lived life to its fullest and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He always had a smile on his face, was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. Kohle loved the beach, singing, traveling, fishing, and anything involving dinosaurs and bowling. He liked participating in sports and swimming in the family pool. He played for Tippy Stars Baseball, Foundations Basketball, Harrison Unified Track and Field and Harrison Unified Basketball. He also enjoyed spending time with his siblings and cousins.



Kohle is survived by his parents Katherine and Brad Welshimer, siblings Chase and Sophie Welshimer, grandparents Jim and Candie Andrews and Criss and Diane Mattingly Helmkamp, and great-grandparents Pauline Hinkel, Shirley Farrell and Paul Andrews. Also surviving are aunts and uncles Nikki and Neal Helmkamp, Emily and Chad Wallace, Bobbi and Brent Andrews, and Tony Andrews, and cousins Dylan, Bailey and Ashlynn Wallace, Isaac and Eliot Zimmerman, and Jordan and Ariana Andrews.



Preceding Kohle in death were grandfather Gary Welshimer, great-grandparents Norman Hinkel, Helen Helmkamp-Blickenstaff, John G. Helmkamp and Lee Andrews.



Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Monday March 25 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1916 Meharry St., Lafayette, with funeral Mass immediately following. Donations in Kohle's memory may be made to the Arc of Tippecanoe County. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to serve Kohle's family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary