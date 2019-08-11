|
|
Barbara A. Summerfield
Clarks Hill - Barbara A. Summerfield, 65, of Clarks Hill, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:51 p.m. at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Barbara was born on June 22, 1954 in Indianapolis to the late John and Barbara (McMindes) Barton Jr. She was a graduate of Wainwright High School. Barbara married Robert "Steve" Summerfield on April 21, 1973 at Clarks Hill Christian Church and he survives. She worked as a Postal Clerk for the USPS for 36 years before retiring. Barbara was a member of Clarks Hill Christian Church and enjoyed reading and shopping. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and dog, Charlie Brown.
Surviving are three children; Stephanie (Troy) Miller of Clarks Hill, Jason (Brandy) Summerfield of Clarks Hill, and Mike (Leslie) Summerfield of Clarks Hill. Also surviving is one brother; John (Jodi) Barton III of Clarks Hill, her mother-in-law; Janet Summerfield of Clarks Hill; one brother-in-law, Scott (Wendy) Summerfield of Lafayette; one sister-in-law; Deb (Dick) Carles of Clarks Hill. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren; Clay Miller, Dusty Miller, Brandon Miller, Blake Hillyer (fiancée: Britney), Taylor Armstrong, Cody Summerfield, Madison Summerfield, Jonathan Ewing, Harleigh Summerfield, Brock Summerfield, Hayleigh Summerfield, Izzy Summerfield, 6 nephews and 3 nieces.
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Clarks Hill Christian Church in Barb's name. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019