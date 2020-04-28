|
|
Barbara Carnahan
West Lafayette - Barbara M. Carnahan, 70, of West Lafayette passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on Friday, April 24th, after a series of health-related complications.
Barbara was born July 5, 1949 in Bloomington, Illinois to Thomas and Patricia Ryan. After moving to Lafayette, Indiana, she graduated from Central Catholic high school in 1967. For nearly 30 years, she served as the Executive Director for the Wonderful Weekdays before and after school childcare program. It was always evident that the program staff along with the parents and children of Wonderful Weekdays respected Barb's supervision and valued her guidance, accommodating and patient nature, personal involvement in the program, and dedicated attention to their daily lives.
Barb equally enjoyed quiet moments at home and gatherings with family & friends. She was an avid reader, relished in all activities related to the fall season, enjoyed gardening, crosswords, and traveling to coastal destinations.
Her marriage was to Thomas L. Carnahan on November 14, 1970; and he survives. She is survived by her mother; a sister, Sheila Ryan; and two brothers, Michael Ryan (Sue), and Thomas Ryan (Becky). She is also survived by her children: Brian Carnahan (Angie) of West Lafayette, Michael Carnahan (Natalie) of West Lafayette, Erin Walsh (Dave) of Brownsburg, and Brett Carnahan (Matt) of Seattle. Barb was a grandma to eight grandchildren: Matt, Zoe, Alexa, Tim, Sydney, Colin, Meredith, and Meryl. She was preceded in death by her father.
Due to the continued restrictions mandated by the current pandemic, a memorial gathering to honor and celebrate Barb's life will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barb's name in support of the , the , or the World Wildlife Fund. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with services. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020