Barbara D. Lawson
Lafayette - Barbara D. Lawson, 92, Lafayette, formerly of Monticello, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 24, 1927, in Cass County to the late Ellis and Maybelle (Vanatta) Baer. She married Harold Lawson in the home of Rev. Hall, on April 23, 1948, and they were blessed with 63 years of marriage until his death July 19, 2011.
Barbara graduated from Buffalo High School and Indiana Business College in Logansport, Ind. She worked as a legal secretary at Dellinger & Dellinger. Barbara also was a proud farmer's wife. She loved tending and expanding her flower gardens, but it was her annual vegetable garden that was most impressive. It grew in size as did her family. Her grandchildren remember fondly the summers shucking corn, making vegetable soup and snapping beans.
Perhaps the greatest gift Barbara shared with her family was her faith. She was a 50-year member of White Oak United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer, youth leader and taught Sunday School. She loved when her entire family would come home to White Oak for services and filled half of the small country church. Barbara later transferred her membership to Stidham United Methodist Church in Lafayette where she was an active member.
Barbara and Harold enjoyed traveling and visited every state except North Dakota. They wintered in Sebring, Fla., with many of their life-long friends, were skilled square dancers and also enjoyed camping. Barbara coordinated an annual camping trip with her grandchildren to Potato Creek State Park. The week was spent riding bikes, swimming and creating memories that her family still laugh about today.
Barbara enjoyed volunteering at Pregnancy Resource Center in Monticello where she led several young women to Christ.
Barbara is survived by a son, Greg (Dianna) Lawson, Logansport; daughters, Cheryl Williams, Pensacola, Fla., Susan (Tom) Puterbaugh, Lafayette, Sandy (Matt) Dillman, Trafalgar, and Christi (Randy) Lower, Lafayette; 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Barbara's family was the joy of her life, and she was the joy of ours.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Bill Baer, sister-in-law, Esther Baer and great grandson Cole Stanley.
Services will be Friday, July 31 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Inskeep officiating. Burial will be at Buffalo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Missions of Lafayette or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com