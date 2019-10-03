|
|
Barbara E. (Verhey) Blair
Lafayette - Barbara E. Blair, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Mary Health Care. She was born December 16, 1932, in Attica to the late Frank and Ellen Pearson Verhey.
On February 9, 1952 she married Fredrick J. Blair and he preceded her in death on June 10, 2007. Barbara and Fred farmed in Tippecanoe County for many years. She also worked in Food Service at Purdue University for 13 years retiring in 2000.
She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ and the Dorcas Circle. Barbara enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, gardening, crocheting and knitting. She had crocheted over 200 hats for cancer patients.
Surviving are her children Debbi Halsema of Battle Ground, John "Jake" Blair, Bruce (Lynne) Blair, William (Raynae) Blair, daughter-in-law Kristel Blair all of Lafayette, grandchildren April Phillips, Shelley Kellar, Missy Bass, Jake Blair Jr., Kyle Blair, RJ Blair and Hunter Blair, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
Also surviving is her sister Betty Citizen of Westfield. Barbara was preceded in death by her son Douglas Blair and a brother Adrian Verhey.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1526 South 18th Street Lafayette. Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, Immanuel United Church of Christ, T. J. Jenney PhD officiating. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the or Immanuel Church of Christ in Barbara's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019