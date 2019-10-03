Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
1526 South 18th Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
1526 South 18th Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara E. (Verhey) Blair


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara E. (Verhey) Blair Obituary
Barbara E. (Verhey) Blair

Lafayette - Barbara E. Blair, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Mary Health Care. She was born December 16, 1932, in Attica to the late Frank and Ellen Pearson Verhey.

On February 9, 1952 she married Fredrick J. Blair and he preceded her in death on June 10, 2007. Barbara and Fred farmed in Tippecanoe County for many years. She also worked in Food Service at Purdue University for 13 years retiring in 2000.

She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ and the Dorcas Circle. Barbara enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, gardening, crocheting and knitting. She had crocheted over 200 hats for cancer patients.

Surviving are her children Debbi Halsema of Battle Ground, John "Jake" Blair, Bruce (Lynne) Blair, William (Raynae) Blair, daughter-in-law Kristel Blair all of Lafayette, grandchildren April Phillips, Shelley Kellar, Missy Bass, Jake Blair Jr., Kyle Blair, RJ Blair and Hunter Blair, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

Also surviving is her sister Betty Citizen of Westfield. Barbara was preceded in death by her son Douglas Blair and a brother Adrian Verhey.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1526 South 18th Street Lafayette. Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, Immanuel United Church of Christ, T. J. Jenney PhD officiating. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the or Immanuel Church of Christ in Barbara's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now