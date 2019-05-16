Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Barbara Kenens
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lafayette - Barbara Ellen Kenens, 87, passed away at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

She was born March 22, 1932, in Delphi, to the late Verl Ray and Ada Armina (Wolfe) Weaver.

Barbara graduated from Delphi High School in 1950

She was a member of Crestview Church and was a member of the Women's Bible Study Group.

Barbara enjoyed quilting with the Soul Sisters.

Surviving are daughters, Marilou (Michael) Warden of Lafayette and Sharon Kenens whom she lived the past seven years with, and sons, Ray (Marna) Kenens of Lafayette and Ed (Cindy) Kenens of Auburn. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Gene Weaver of Denton, TX as well as twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, John M. Weaver.

Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909 with Pastor Todd Hair officiating. Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Delphi.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Crestview Church in Barbara's name

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 16, 2019
