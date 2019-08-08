Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Rossville Cemetery
Barbara Eller


1959 - 2019
Lafayette - Barbara S. Eller, 59, of Lafayette, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Creasy Springs Health Center. She was born December 13, 1959 in Frankfort to LeRoy and Margaret (Marley) Eller. She was a 1978 graduate of Rossville High School and had a Tech Certificate from Ivy Tech. She worked as a medical transcriptionist. She enjoyed reading and working in her flower garden and yard.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Tim (Marcia) Eller of Rossville and nieces, Amanda Eller and Katie (Jim) Niehoff, both of Fishers, and Suzanne (Derek) Gee of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held, 11am, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Rossville Cemetery. Father Samuel Kalu and Pastor Terry Chase will officiate. Arrangements are with Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life's Heart, Inc., 9665 N SR 39 Rossville, IN 46065. (Eller Kenyan Missions)

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
