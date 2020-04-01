Services
1956 - 2020
DELPHI - Barbara Franklin, 64, of Delphi, passed away at her home on April 1, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1956 in Lafayette to David R. Schwarzkopf and the late Ada J. (Marcum) Schwarzkopf.

She married Steven L. Franklin on May 20, 1983 and he survives.

Barbara was a beautician at Debonair Beauty Salon for 43 years and at Pizazz Beauty Salon for 2 years.

She is also survived by her father and her children: Kari LeGrande of Frankfort, Aaron Franklin of Delphi, Matt Franklin (wife: Candy) of Dayton; grandchildren: Sierra Lee of Frankfort, Finn Franklin, Ella Franklin and Taylor Crane of Dayton; and sister, Beth Fields (George) of West Lafayette. She was preceded by sister, Belinda.

A private celebration of life will take place later this Summer.

Memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the .

Final Arrangements have been entrusted to Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
