Barbara Gould
Mulberry - Barbara Gould, 85, of Mulberry, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:45 a.m. at Mulberry Health & Retirement. Barbara was born on May 13, 1935 in Frankfort to the late Raymond and Althea (Arnold) Slade. She married Archie L. Gould Sr. on September 25, 1954 in West Lafayette, and he preceded her in death on February 20, 2008. Barbara attended Harvest Chapel Church. She was the wife of the late owner of Archie's Car Wash.
Surviving are four children, Bryan Gould of West Lafayette, Patricia Crowder of West Lafayette, Loretta (David) Reeves of Hackberry, LA, and Lee (Brenda) Gould of Lafayette. Also surviving are three siblings, Wilma Slade of Mulberry, Virginia (John) Montague of Anderson, Laura Poole of Buck Creek, nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by one daughter, Sally Slade, one son, Bruce E. Gould and five brothers Melvin Slade, Louis Slade, Larry Slade, David Slade, and Raymond Slade.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Rev. Chris Black officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, the family requests that friends attend the visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m. The funeral will be private for family only. The service can be viewed through our live webcast video on June 10th at 10:00 a.m. The link for that video can be located on her obituary page on our website below. Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer Society, or the American Diabetes Association. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.