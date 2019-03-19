Services
For more information about
Barbara Crane
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
West Lebanon, IN - Barbara J. (Cassel) Crane, age 92 of West Lebanon, IN died at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Autumn Trace Senior Communities.

Barbara was born on July 22, 1926 in Liberty Township, IN. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Merle (Creamer) Cassel. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1944 and was a lifelong resident of Warren County. On November 2, 1947 she married Robert "Bob" D. Crane in Crown Point, IN. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2008.

Barbara was the secretary for the Superintendent of M.S.D. of Warren County, retiring in 1994.

Barbara enjoyed quilting and bird watching. She was a wonderful cook, especially mincemeat pies. Barbara was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards.

Surviving are,

Children, Leslie Claypool (Gary) of Lafayette, IN, Robert Joel Crane (Leigh Ann) of Lapel, IN and Lindsay Crane of West Lebanon, IN

Grandchildren, Angela Sewell (Gary) of Apopka, FL, Deborah Leser (Larry) of Greenwood, IN, Robert Lloyd Crane of Lapel, IN, Isabella Crane of Lafayette, IN, Gabrielle Crane of Phoenix, AZ

Great-grandchildren, Ryan Leser, Travis Leser, Elijah Leser, Nathan Service, Kaitlyn Sewell

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Howard Cassel and Wayne Cassel.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. EDT until service time at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Charles B. Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Rainsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Judyville United Methodist Church or West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019
