Barbara J. "Barb" (Shamp) Florey
Williamsport, IN - Barbara J. "Barb" (Shamp) Florey, age 79 of Williamsport, IN, passed away at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette.
Barb was born on April 16, 1941 in West Lebanon, IN. She was the daughter of George A. and Mary M. (Kennedy) Shamp. Barb was a 1959 graduate of Pine Village High School. She married Maurice Stingle in 1959 and they later divorced in 1978. Barb married Jarrell Florey in 1980 and he preceded her in death on September 21, 2010. She resided in Warren County for most of her life.
Barb worked for the National Homes Corporation. She also worked at Held Abstract and Title in Williamsport. Barb later worked at A Touch of Silk & Fresh Flower Shop in Williamsport.
Barb enjoyed men's IU basketball and women's Purdue basketball. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, and traveling. Barb especially loved spoiling her grandchildren.
Surviving are,
2 sons, Keith A. (Sheila) Stingle of West Lafayette, IN and Ronald (Jo Ann) Florey of Westerville, OH;
1 daughter, Michelle Oaks (Scott Lyons) of Douglasville, GA;
3 brothers, Richard "Dick" Shamp of Houston, TX, Roger Shamp of FL, and Ralph (Sheri) Shamp of Williamsport, IN;
7 grandchildren, Amber Killion, Brooke Wolf, Tiffany Williams, Ashlee Kurth, R.G. Florey, Kolleen Horton, Evan Oaks, and Lexi Smith;
9 great-grandchildren
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jarrell; and son, Kelly Stingle.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Charles B. Anderson officiating. Inurnment will be at Rockfield Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation.
.