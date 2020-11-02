1/1
Barbara J. "Barb" (Shamp) Florey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. "Barb" (Shamp) Florey

Williamsport, IN - Barbara J. "Barb" (Shamp) Florey, age 79 of Williamsport, IN, passed away at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette.

Barb was born on April 16, 1941 in West Lebanon, IN. She was the daughter of George A. and Mary M. (Kennedy) Shamp. Barb was a 1959 graduate of Pine Village High School. She married Maurice Stingle in 1959 and they later divorced in 1978. Barb married Jarrell Florey in 1980 and he preceded her in death on September 21, 2010. She resided in Warren County for most of her life.

Barb worked for the National Homes Corporation. She also worked at Held Abstract and Title in Williamsport. Barb later worked at A Touch of Silk & Fresh Flower Shop in Williamsport.

Barb enjoyed men's IU basketball and women's Purdue basketball. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, and traveling. Barb especially loved spoiling her grandchildren.

Surviving are,

2 sons, Keith A. (Sheila) Stingle of West Lafayette, IN and Ronald (Jo Ann) Florey of Westerville, OH;

1 daughter, Michelle Oaks (Scott Lyons) of Douglasville, GA;

3 brothers, Richard "Dick" Shamp of Houston, TX, Roger Shamp of FL, and Ralph (Sheri) Shamp of Williamsport, IN;

7 grandchildren, Amber Killion, Brooke Wolf, Tiffany Williams, Ashlee Kurth, R.G. Florey, Kolleen Horton, Evan Oaks, and Lexi Smith;

9 great-grandchildren

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jarrell; and son, Kelly Stingle.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Charles B. Anderson officiating. Inurnment will be at Rockfield Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved