|
|
Barbara J. McManaway
West Lafayette - Barbara J. McManaway, 74, of West Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
She was born April 10, 1945, in Tazewell, TN. Her marriage was to Hollis "Mac" McManaway in 1962 and he passed away June 26, 2003.Barbara worked in Building Services for Purdue University for many years. She was a member of Wea Ridge Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed the time she had with her family and her church family.
Surviving are daughter, Frances Wortman of West Lafayette; son, Hollis (wife Lelani) McManaway of Abilene, TX; brother, Johnny Myers; and sister, Linda Williams. Grandchildren are Jay McManaway, Anthony, McManaway, Justin and Taylor McManaway and several great grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Johnny McManaway; mother June Miller, sister, Jean Roberts; and brother, Freddie Myers.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette.
Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette with Pastor Dan Sager officiating.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 N., West Lafayette, IN.
Memorial Contributions in Barbara's name may be given to Wea Ridge Baptist Church, 1051 E 430 S, Lafayette, IN 47909.
You may sign the guest book, leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020