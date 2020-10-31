1/
Barbara J. Newkirk
Barbara J. Newkirk

Delphi - Newkirk

Barbara J. Newkirk, 89, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Brook, Indiana.

She was born May 17, 1936 in Delphi, Indiana. She loved the outdoors, especially animals, hunting and fishing.

Barbara is survived by twin sons, Mike and Mark of Indianapolis and Bill of Lafayette.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Newkirk; a daughter and her siblings.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 1:00PM to 2:00 PM at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 North 9th Street, Lafayette. Masks are required and current covid-19 regulations will be observed. Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Tribute Center & Funeral Home
405 Cottage St.
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4477
