Barbara J. Rudder, 88 of Lafayette went to be with the Lord at 9:47 am Tuesday at her home. She was born July 27, 1930 in Lafayette to the late Raymond W. and Mable L. Goddard Leill. On April 30, 1948 at Salem, IN she married Lawrence Rudder and he survives. Barbara was a homemaker, a great cook, wonderful fun mother, a great wife, a great Nana and a great GiGi.
Surviving with her husband Lawrence are four children Larry (Margaret) Rudder of Lafayette, Dee Dee (Dick) Wolf of Celina, TX, Hilda (Judy Wilson) Rudder of Columbia, TN, and Michael (Kimmy) Rudder of Upperco, MD. Brothers Raymond W. (Bud) (Jane) Leill of Lafayette, Richard (Judy) Leill of Lafayette, sisters Joan Jenkinson of Lafayette, Rosalie (Ed) Nuckols of Tempe, AZ, and Marcia (Mike) Raisor of Lafayette. Grandchildren Amy (Andy) Haag of Frisco, TX, Adam (Angela) Wolf of Prosper, TX, Nicholas Rudder of Indianapolis and Karly Hutchinson of MD, great grandchildren Olivia, Emma Kate, Ethan, Ian, and Addison.
Friends may call from 10am to noon on Monday July 22nd with funeral services at noon at Schuyler Avenue Wesleyan Church (The Branch Wesleyan Church) 2040 Schuyler Ave. Lafayette, IN 47904. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Barbara's wish was for memorial contributions to be made to the Michael Richard Raisor Foundation (for GMB brain cancer research).
The Rudder family wishes to gratefully and lovingly acknowledge the selfless efforts of this group of caregivers: Misty, Brittany, Jackie, Sabina, Emily, Tracey, Caroline, and Abby. This family will never forget your sacrifice.
Published in the Journal & Courier from July 20 to July 21, 2019