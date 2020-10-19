1/1
Barbara J. Underhill
Barbara J. Underhill

Lafayette - Barbara J. Underhill, 90, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

She was born on November 10, 1929 to Raymond and Violet (Humphrey) Gress in Angola, IN. She moved to Lafayette, Indiana in 1942, where she would eventually meet the late George "Bill" Underhill. They were married March 29, 1947.

Mom was a private person who didn't believe in long obituaries. So we'll try to do her justice. She graduated from Jefferson High School. She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, loved her pets and a good joke, especially the ornery ones. She worked at Arnett Clinic for 27 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Miller (Jon Hicks) and Teri Trent (Rodger Conn); 6 grandchildren, Adam, Mathew, Kasey, Jacob, Rachael, and Amanda; 4 great grandchildren, Rylee, Owen, Logan, and Lila; and her dog, Brandy. She was preceded in death by her son, William A. Underhill and her granddaughter, Jessica Underhill.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Almost Home Humane Society in loving memory of Barbara. You may leave condolences and memories of Barbara online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
