|
|
Barbara Jane Hosterman
Oxford, IN - Barbara Jane Hosterman, 84, of Oxford, IN passed away at Mulberry Healthcare in Mulberry, IN 8:00 AM Friday January 21, 2020 where she had resided the past two years. She was born in Judyville, IN April 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Leon and Mable Oliver Garriott and was a 1954 graduate of Oxford, IN High School. She married Harvey R. "Bud" Hosterman in Attica, IN March 1, 1958, and he preceded her in death December 10, 1994. Barbara was a member of the Oxford Church of Christ and the "Sunshine Girls". She was a homemaker, and enjoyed working with plastic canvas, mushroom hunting, gardening, working puzzle books and collecting anything to do with cats. Surviving is her son, Donald R. Hosterman (Marianne) of Colfax, IN; two brothers, Charles Garriott (Nancy) of Noblesville, IN; Ron Garriott of Red Bud, AR; three grandchildren, Carmen, Justin and Nathan; and two great-grandchildren, Trentyn and Keyrsten. She was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Jones and two brothers, Jack and Bob Garriott. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN on Tuesday Feb. 11 from 10:00 AM until the funeral at 11:00 AM, Larry McMillan officiating. The interment will follow at Rainsville Cemetery, Rainsville, IN. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020