Barbara Jean Carte
Mulberry - Barbara Jean Carte, 87 of Mulberry, formerly of Lafayette passed away at 9:58 pm on Monday December 2,2019 at Mulberry Healthcare Center. She was born September 7,1932 in Crawfordsville to the late Robert and Helen Stanford Deitrick. Her marriage was September 7,1988 in St. Cloud, FL to Darrell Carte. He preceded her in death. She worked for General Telephone for 38 years. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 11, 40 and 8 LaSouite De Femmes where she was past president.
She is survived by a son Randall Gleason of Lafayette, grandchildren Amber Gleason and David Emmons both of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her brothers Thomas L and William R. Deitrich
A celebration of life will be held on December 21st at 1pm in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette, IN. Friends may call from noon until the service at 1pm.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019