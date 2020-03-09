|
Barbara "Barb" Jean Kochell Wilson
Covington - Barbara "Barb" Jean Kochell Wilson, age 87, of Covington, IN died at home Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:20 A.M. EST with her husband Walter and sister Judy by her side.
Mrs. Wilson was born in New Richmond, Indiana, the third of ten children, born to Glen and Wilma (Haire) Kochell. She graduated from Boswell High School in 1950. Mrs. Wilson had been the secretary of Cates School before working at Covington Community School Corporation. She last worked in the office at County Market in Crawfordsville.
Barbara married Walter Wilson almost 70 years ago on May 27, 1950 at Walter's parents' home near Talbot, Indiana. The couple had one child, Mark. The Wilsons farmed 18 years in Warren County and 27 years in Fountain County. The couple moved to town (Covington) in 1991.
Barbara enjoyed her family and was especially proud of her son, grandsons and great grandsons. They often traveled to Evansville to watch the great grandsons play sports. The Wilsons had a wide circle of friends who played cards, watched the Covington Trojans ball teams, met for Saturday breakfast at Benjamin's, enjoyed dinner theatre and supported the Sweet Adeline's. One of her favorite spots was Stookey's and the delicious onion rings. Often times Barb would host dinner parties and make sure her guests saved room for her favorite course, dessert! Barbara loved fashion, clothes and shopping. She took great pride in looking her best before leaving the house. In later years the Wilsons shared drives through the country, no doubt reminiscing about their life on the farm. Barbara was a member of several local groups, such as Covington Women's Club, Tri Kappa, and Republican Women. Barb and Walt were faithful members of the Sterling Christian Church.
Barbara is survived by her devoted husband Walter, son Mark (Justine) Wilson of Buffalo, Wyoming; grandson A.J. (Victoria) Wilson of Ellettsville; two great grandsons Edan and Judah of Evansville; and a sister Judy Payton of Veedersburg and many nieces and nephews. A third great grandson is due this summer. Barbara's grandson Kyle preceded her in death as well as her parents, four brothers and four sisters.
Barbara had been in ill health for six weeks. Walter was always at her side. Her friends, family and special church family were there whenever she needed them.
A celebration of life memorial service for Barbara will be held at 1:00 PM EST on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington 420 3rd St. Covington, IN 47932 with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Visitation from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM EST prior to the service. Memorials may be made in her name to the . Please join Barb's family in sharing photos and memories on her tribute wall at
www.sunsetfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020