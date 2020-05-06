|
|
Barbara "Barb" Joan Robinson
Lafayette - Barbara "Barb" Joan Robinson, 84, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She was born on August 23, 1935 in Lafayette to the late George and Aline (Baldwin) Brinson.
In February of 1956, she married Ray Robinson in Lafayette. He preceded her in death in February of 1992.
Barb worked in food service for Purdue University for 20 years before retiring.
She enjoyed Bingo and playing on her iPad.
Surviving is her son, Steven (Kricket) Robinson of Lafayette and her siblings, Phyllis King, Georgina Hinrichs, Charles (Linda) Brinson, and Suzanne Evans. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dolton Robinson and Jack Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Brinson.
Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Annette Moore officiating. Barb's service will be streamed live online through Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette's Facebook page on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. You may also share memories, photos, and condolences on Barb's Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com. These messages will be printed out and placed on the chairs of the funeral chapel attached to a balloon so your "presence" will be visible as a part of the family service.
Burial will be in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens next to her husband.
Memorial donations may be made to the in loving memory of Barbara.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 6 to May 8, 2020