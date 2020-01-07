|
|
Barbara Joan (Hetrick) Stoker
Barbara Joan (Hetrick) Stoker, 86, died at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas after a short illness. She was born April 25, 1933 in Boswell, Indiana. She was the last surviving sibling of ten children born to Charles Arthur Hetrick, Sr., and Edna Jane (Hosterman) Hetrick. She graduated from Boswell High School in 1951 and worked many years at Stam's Variety Store in downtown Boswell.
On January 10, 1976 she married Richard (Rick) Stoker in Boswell, IN and he preceded her in death in November 2016. They lived in the Attica, IN area and Paulding County, Ohio, before moving to Dayton, Texas in 2006. Barbara had worked at several nursing homes in Ohio. She was a member of Whispering Meadows Baptist Church of Dayton and was well-known for her cookies and baked goods. She was an outgoing and positive person, and never knew a stranger.
Surviving are three step-sons, Jeffery D. Stoker (wife: Diane), Steven Stoker, and Robert Stoker, all of Dayton, TX; seven step-grandchildren; three nieces, Mrs. Mary Ann Reynolds of West Lebanon, IN, Mrs. Sharon Short of Pine Village, IN, and Mrs. Shirley Conner of Greenfield, IN; and two nephews, Eugene Williams of Frankfort, IN, and William Foster of Oxford, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents; seven sisters, Katherine Adams, Christine Waldron, Annabelle Foster, Ruby Drew, Pearl Williams, Eileen Hetrick, and Maxine Hetrick; and two brothers, Jacob Hetrick and Charles Hetrick Jr.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Whispering Meadows Baptist Church Dayton, near Dayton, TX.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020