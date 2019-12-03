|
Barbara Kennedy Vandergraff
Clearwater - formerly of Lafayette, IN, was born August 31, 1929 to Robert and Dorothy (nee Danley) Memmer and died November 29, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. Barbara graduated from Jefferson High School in 1947 where she was a member of Delta Chi Sigma Sorority and attended Purdue University. She went on to graduate from the Retail Merchandise Association Management School of New York City. Barbara was a fashion buyer at Loeb's Department Store in Lafayette, IN and a manager of their Tippecanoe Mall Store. She moved to the Clearwater area in 1986 and was an employee of Patchington and Home Shopping Network. Barbara was a member of Unity Church of Clearwater. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Terri Kennedy, Juli (Chris) Steinocher, Jayne Kennedy, Patrick Kennedy; step-son, Robert E. Vandergraff II; 4 grandchildren, Clayton and Brody Steinocher, Joshua and Jeremy Kennedy; 3 step-grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband of 42 years, Robert "Bob" Kennedy and son, Michael D. Kennedy; second husband of over 7 years, Robert "Bob" Vandergraff; brothers, Robert W. Memmer and James A. Memmer; and a grandaughter, Casey Kennedy. A visitation will be at 1pm, service at 2pm all on Friday, December 6 at Curlew Hills Funeral Home. www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019