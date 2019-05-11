|
|
Barbara Kohl Schlinkert
Centralia, IL - On Thursday, April 25, 2019, the world lost an innovative, forward thinking woman named Barbara Kohl Schlinkert.
Barbara was born April 17, 1923 to Walter Edward Schlinkert and Charlotte Marie (Rosenbaum) Schlinkert in Centralia IL, joining her 2.5 years older sister, Elizabeth Ann (Schlinkert) Lenich. Barbara received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois and enjoyed a brief career in secondary education. However, long before women's rights were a common theme, Barbara realized that higher education was the ticket to advancement in her chosen profession and returned to school earning a Master of Science degree from Cornell University. She then spent the remainder of her career teaching fashion design and retail at Purdue University. She was considered a favorite mentor and personal friend by many of her students. She was also a published author on clothing fashion and its utility in conservation efforts. Both her and her students enjoyed annual trips to the fashion houses of Europe and New York studying the latest design innovations and applications. She retired after more than 40 years of service as Professor Emerita of Clothing and Textiles. Following her retirement Barbara continued to support the Schools of Veterinary Medicine and Library Sciences at both the University of Illinois and Purdue.
Barbara was a life member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and served as a faculty fellow at Windsor Halls at Purdue University both during and after her career at Purdue. She was also a long time member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Centralia IL and a life member of the Indiana Association of Future Homemakers and the American Home Economics Association. Barbara volunteered in the Special Services of the American Red Cross and was commended by the Governor of Indiana for serving as a member of the Indiana Private School Accrediting Commission.
Until last year, Barbara enjoyed her retirement at Westminster Village in West Lafayette IN. She was an avid collector of art glass. She and her sister spent many enjoyable hours attending auctions and antique shows around Indiana building her collection. Last year, Barbara moved to MacKenzie Place in Fort Collins CO to be closer to her remaining family. She is survived by her niece, Ann (Lenich) Hards (husband Robert Hards), and nephew, Robert Lenich (wife Jennifer Lenich and son Ian Lenich). She was predeceased by her parents and sister. Barbara will be missed dearly.
Graveside Services for Barbara Schlinkert will be held on May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Centralia. Memorial donations can be made to the University of Illinois or Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine and will be accepted at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home at 235 North Sycamore Street Centralia, Illinois 62801, (618)532-3523, who is honored to be of service to the Schlinkert Family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 11, 2019