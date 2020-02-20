Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Barbara L. Strall


1926 - 2020
Barbara L. Strall Obituary
Barbara L. Strall

Lafayette - Barbara L. Stall, 94, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Five Star Residences in Lafayette. She was born January 24, 1926, in Urbana, IL, to the late Andrew and Nell (Riley) Thornburgh.

On July 23, 1944, she married John M. Stall II in California and he preceded her in death on February 5, 2011. Barbara worked in Customer Service at Lafayette Life Insurance Company for over 18 years and retired in 1988. She was a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist and had been a Reader for several years. Barbara enjoyed reading and playing the organ.

Surviving are her children Rebecca Mathews of Williamsport, John M. (Pam) Stall III of Lafayette and Patricia Imes of Lafayette, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her son Frank Andrew Stall and a granddaughter Jodie Hunter.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Monday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, Pastor Todd Hair officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Science Society, 502 Hillcrest Road, West Lafayette, IN 47906. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
