|
|
Barbara M. Stair
Lafayette - Barbara M. Stair, 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at St Mary Health Care Center.
She was born January 11, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Henry and Mabel Bell Daudelin.
Barbara attended Bishop McDonald Memorial High School and Ivy Tech State College.
On February 6, 1955, she married Roy W. Stair in Brooklyn, NY. He survives.
Barbara worked as a Librarian for 20 years at Purdue University.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed square dancing, reading, and spending time with her pets. Barbara cherished the time spent with her family.
Surviving are husband, Roy W. Stair of Lafayette; 3 sons, Gary S. (Elizabeth Blair) Stair of Lafayette, Todd A. (Sherry) Stair of Greenfield, and Kirk M. (Kim) Stair of Cincinnati, OH; 6 grandchildren, Lucas, Monica, Jordan, Mandy, Brenden, Kody, and Allison; and 6 great-grandchildren, Kinlee, Grant, Owen, Remy, Koben, and Calvin.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.
Service will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St Lawrence Catholic Church, 1916 Meharry St., Lafayette with Father Cole Daily officiating.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 North, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at .
You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020