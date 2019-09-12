|
Barbara Rae (Bowles) Glover
Danville, IL - Barbara Rae (Bowles) Glover, age 78 of Danville, IL and long time resident of Williamsport, IN, passed away at 9:38 a.m. on September 10, 2019 at Carle Hospital.
Barbara was born on December 18, 1940 in Danville, IL. She was the daughter of James Albert Bowles and Georgiana Rae (Potts) Bowles. She was a 1959 graduate of Rossville High School. She married Sidney Lee Glover July 13, 1968 in the Hoopeston Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death September 20, 2005.
Barbara worked for Hubner Seed Company for over 25 years. She enjoyed singing, reading, craftwork, knitting, and collecting antiques. She enjoyed the Danville Symphony Orchestra. Barbara performed in plays at the Danville Light Opera. She attended the St. James United Methodist Church.
Surviving are,
Son, Sidney L. Glover (wife: Susan) of Woodbridge, VA and Litchfield, CT;
Sister, Bonnie Bowles of Danville, IL;
Grandchildren, Alexandra Mottern (husband: Jeff) of Vienna, VA;
Great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Jeffrey Mottern;
Aunt, Louise (Potts) Howell, of FL;
3 Cousins, all of FL
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and beloved dog, Abby.
Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. EDT (Williamsport, IN time). Funeral service will be held at the St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N Vermillion St, Danville, IL, on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. CDT (Danville, IL time) with Rev. Randall L. Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Attica, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. James United Methodist Church, Vermillion County Museum, or Danville Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019